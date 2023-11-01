2 people taken to a hospital after three-car crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County

The collision happened in the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road around 6 a.m. Two people were taken to a hospital according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, two people were taken to a hospital Thursday after a three-car vehicle crash in Sacramento County.

The collision happened in the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road around 6 a.m. and impacts Gerber Road to just south of Elder Creek Road. Drivers should avoid the area.

Two people were taken to a hospital according to a spokesperson with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. One of the people had major injuries and the other person had minor to moderate injuries, according to the fire district.

The cars were significantly damaged in the crash and one of the cars flipped over, landing upside down. Another had its front end smashed in. The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

