Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill placed on paid administrative leave after 'no confidence' vote

According to Sacramento County Board Chairman Phil Serna, the vote, held in a closed session on Tuesday, was confirmed by a simple 3-2 majority.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors returned a vote of “no confidence” against embattled county CEO Nav Gill.

According to Sacramento County Board Chairman Phil Serna, the vote, held in a closed session on Tuesday, was confirmed by a 3-2 majority. The board also voted unanimously to place Gill on paid administrative leave while a personnel investigation is conducted.

In a letter sent to the Board of Supervisors earlier in November, local officials and other organizations demanded Gill be terminated for prioritizing "internal politics over community."

"We understand that the culture Navdeep Gill has created is embedded within County departments and will take time to change," the letter reads. "However, the first step in changing such a culture is to remove the person at the top who has set the standard."

The authors of the letter accuse Gill of showing a pattern of abuse targeted at women, especially women of color. The county saw many women leaders resign due to this behavior, the letter claims.

Other allegations made against Gill include disparaging people of color and using racial slurs during department head meetings and bullying staff for wearing face masks.