x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento

Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill placed on paid administrative leave after 'no confidence' vote

According to Sacramento County Board Chairman Phil Serna, the vote, held in a closed session on Tuesday, was confirmed by a simple 3-2 majority.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors returned a vote of “no confidence” against embattled county CEO Nav Gill.

According to Sacramento County Board Chairman Phil Serna, the vote, held in a closed session on Tuesday, was confirmed by a 3-2 majority. The board also voted unanimously to place Gill on paid administrative leave while a personnel investigation is conducted.

RELATED: Two Sacramento County Supervisors call for resignation of County CEO Nav Gill

In a letter sent to the Board of Supervisors earlier in November, local officials and other organizations demanded Gill be terminated for prioritizing "internal politics over community."

"We understand that the culture Navdeep Gill has created is embedded within County departments and will take time to change," the letter reads. "However, the first step in changing such a culture is to remove the person at the top who has set the standard."

RELATED: Officials, organization leaders demand termination of Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill

The authors of the letter accuse Gill of showing a pattern of abuse targeted at women, especially women of color. The county saw many women leaders resign due to this behavior, the letter claims.

Other allegations made against Gill include disparaging people of color and using racial slurs during department head meetings and bullying staff for wearing face masks.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 13
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

WATCH ALSO: Takeout orders paramount as Sacramento restaurants deal with weather, COVID restrictions