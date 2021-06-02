Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill to retire after allegedly creating 'hostile work environment'

Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill announced he will retire after he was accused of showing a pattern of abuse toward women and using racial slurs during meetings.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County CEO Nav Gill announced he will retire after he was accused of "creating a culture of sexism and intimidation in the workplace."

Sacramento County Spokesperson Kim Nava confirmed with ABC10 that Gill notified the Board of Supervisors that he plans to resign, which will go into effect on Feb. 13.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors returned a vote" of no confidence" against Gill during a closed session by a 3-2 majority in November. Ann Edwards is currently serving as the Sacramento County's acting CEO.

The Board of Supervisors received a letter in November accusing Gill of prioritizing "internal politics over community."

"We understand that the culture Navdeep Gill has created is embedded within County departments and will take time to change," the letter reads. "However, the first step in changing such a culture is to remove the person at the top who has set the standard."

The authors accuse Gill of showing a pattern of abuse targeted at women, especially women of color, which led to many of them resigning. Sacramento Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told ABC10 she thought of resigning as well.

"He was not happy with me requesting a health emergency and I know that there have been other women in leadership that have had mistreatment because they spoke out."

Gil also faces allegations of disparaging people of color and using racial slurs during department head meetings. Kasirye told ABC10 she believes she was discriminated against because she's a Black woman.

Gill never responded to ABC10's request for comment about the allegations that he created a toxic workplace.

