Sacramento County to open cooling centers as weather heats up

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Friday through the Valley and toward the coast.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With high temperatures in the forecast, Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance will be opening three cooling center locations to help people beat the heat.

The DHA will be opening the following cooling center locations:

Those utilizing the cooling centers are required to wear protective facial coverings and keep their pets on a leash or in an animal carrier at all times.

According to ABC10's meteorologist Carley Gomez, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Friday through the Valley and toward the coast. A Heat Advisory is in place Friday for the Sierra north of Truckee. Heat illnesses like Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion are possible.

100°F degree temperatures are expected on Thursday, with temperatures ranging from 100°F to 106°F on Friday. One more day of triple-digit heat is expected Saturday at around 100 degrees.

Tips to beat the heat:

Stay cool and hydrated

Limiting sun exposure

Check on less mobile or older friends, family and neighbors who live alone

Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoid the hottest part of the day

Be aware of hot cars

Keep your pets cool and hydrated

Wear sunscreen

Stay informed by watching your local weather forecasts so you can plan outdoor activities safely and pay attention to any extreme heat alerts

See all tips from Sacramento County on severe weather sheltering and staying cool HERE.

Common signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, feeling thirsty, heavy sweating, nausea, lightheadedness, and weakness.

Common signs of heat stroke include high body temperature, absence of sweating, rapid pulse, difficulty breathing, confusion, seizure, and coma. If you or someone you know is experiencing any heat stroke symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.

