Sacramento County could begin reopening as soon as Tuesday, county officials say

On Tuesday morning, Sacramento County's supervisors and public health officials will meet to discuss their request to the state to allow for a faster reopening.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been to Downtown Sacramento any evening in the last couple months, you've likely seen empty streets, little to no action, and businesses with closed doors.

Come Tuesday night, those empty streets could be singing a different tune.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom announced various modifications to the state's Phase 2 of reopening. Newsom lifted the requirement that counties go two weeks without a coronavirus-related death.

Upon conclusion of the meeting, they will send a letter to the governors office and the state for approval to move forward. Once that approval is granted, Sacramento County could immediately move through Stage 2.

Sacramento County spokesperson Kim Nava says if Sacramento County gets that state approval, businesses here could reopen as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Nava says Sacramento County has done a pretty good job at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

"Sacramento County actually is the best in terms of large jurisdictions throughout the state," Nava explained. "For our confirmed cases of deaths, we're actually among the lowest. That shows that our residents have been taking the stay at home orders seriously."

Still, reopen or not, Nava said it's important that people know that a public health order is active.

"It's important to know that even if we are able to move further in Stage 2, which is our hope, that the county stay-at-home order is still in place and that, as much as possible, people can stay home," stated Nava.

