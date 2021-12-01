Sacramento County could see $13+ garbage rate increase

The rate increases would go up by just over $13 per month for the standard 60-gallon service in March and go up more in July.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents could see a rate increase for garbage pickup if the Board of Supervisors approves it.

The proposal the board is voting on would increase the current rates for the standard 60-gallon service would go up by $13.41 in March and then by another $1.69 in July.

The Department of Waste Management and Recycling is proposing these increases to help support the department's work to comply with mandatory waste diversion requirements and work to reduce the number of recyclable materials and green waste in landfills.

The vote was originally scheduled for the Board of Supervisors' meeting in December but was decided to continue the hearing of the proposition due to protests of 1,810 Sacramento residents. The board says that represents just over 1% of ratepayers, which is not enough to prevent the rate increase from happening without the Board of Supervisors' decision. There would need to be protests representing more than 50% of Sacramento residents.

If approved, the garbage rates will increase through July 2024, with yearly increases every July for the next four years after the initial March increase.

Rates and increases for the standard option 60-gallon service through July 2024:

Current rate: $23.55

March 2021 increase: $13.41

July 2021 increase: $1.69

July 2022 increase: $1.81

July 2023 increase: $1.56

July 2024 increase: $1.32

