Sacramento County issues order suspending in-person, public meetings as COVID cases increase

Sacramento County issued a health order Thursday requiring public meetings to happen virtually rather than in person.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County issued a health order Thursday suspending in-person, public meetings, requiring them to be conducted virtually because of "unprecedented COVID-19 case rates in Sacramento County."

According to a press release from the county, all public boards, councils, commissions, and other similar bodies are required to follow the order. The county is also advising businesses to consider conducting meetings remotely.

Sacramento County has had an indoor mask order since July 29, 2021 and it remains in effect.

This order comes as COVID cases are increasing in the county, especially compared to the winter surge in 2020. Sacramento County reached a record high case rate on Jan. 4,2022, of 80.3 cases per 100,000 people.

However, according to the COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are continuing in a downward trajectory from the previous increase in August and September.

“The steep increase in cases and high transmissibility of the Omicron variant is very concerning,” Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer, said in a statement. “This Order is necessary to protect essential government functions.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Sacramento County, visit the public health website.

For a list of vaccination clinics visit the MyTurn website. Homebound residents can contact 2-1-1 to request in-home vaccination services.

View Sacramento's COVID-19 dashboard here.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9