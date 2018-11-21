SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento County district attorney's office says sheriff's deputies were justified when they shot to death a rock-throwing man who wounded a deputy and a police dog.

The DA's office on Tuesday released results of its review of the 2017 shooting of 32-year-old Mikel McIntyre.

McIntyre was shot seven times, with many bullets hitting him in the back as he ran from deputies. A total of 28 rounds were fired.

A previous report by the county's inspector general concluded that the number of shots was "excessive, unnecessary, and put the community at risk."

However, the DA's report only examined whether the deputies' actions merited criminal prosecution. It concludes that McIntyre posed a "significant threat of death or serious physical harm."

McIntyre's family has sued over his death.

