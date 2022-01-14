The search is still on for killer of homicide along Stockton Boulevard

Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said a car was sitting in a parking lot when someone approached it and fired shots.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the shooter in a Thursday evening killing in Sacramento.

Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said a car was sitting in a parking lot on the 6900 block of Stockton Boulevard when someone approached it and fired shots. He says three people were inside the car and one of the occupants was killed.

"Our young women are being killed, our young men are being killed — and when I see this tragedy, I just throw my hands up like 'Where are we gonna be at again? Is this gonna happen tomorrow? Where are we gonna go to now? Which area is someone going to die?,'" said Berry Accius, a community activist.

Accius said crime has been an ongoing issue on Stockton Boulevard that's gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He said there needs to be additional funds to go towards things like intervention programs and revitalizing the area.

"Put some money and invest in some of these buildings," said Accius. "Let's start stabilizing and creating some equitable things, some things that can make this place feel like 'I don't want to be here doing that.'"

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Friday. They anticipate being able to provide more details into what led up to the shooting once an arrest is made.

