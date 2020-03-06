Sacramento County declares state of emergency amid 'civil unrest'

The state of emergency goes into effect retroactively on May 30, the first day that people began looting and vandalizing the area.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday after consecutive days of protests over the police killing of a Minnesota man turned into the days of vandalism and looting.

With protests expected to continue in Sacramento over the next few days, the county's proclamation allows the county to tap into National Guard resources if needed.

"The proclamation is primarily an administrative tool for the County to access state resources such as National Guard troop deployment as well as activate the State Emergency Services Act, which helps to facilitate coordinated response throughout the County," county officials said in an announcement.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting this Thursday to confirm and ratify the proclamation.

The need for the proclamation will be reviewed at least every 60 days, the county said.

While the City of Sacramento is on its second day of 8 p.m. curfew, the county has yet to issue one. Compared to the city's downtown and midtown areas, the county has had very little vandalism or looting.

