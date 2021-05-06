Deputy DA Paris Coleman announces run for Sacramento County District Attorney

Paris Coleman grew up in South Land Park in Sacramento. Before serving as Deputy District Attorney, he was also a former Alameda County prosecutor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Paris Coleman announced his candidacy for Sacramento County District Attorney.

Endorsed by outgoing DA Anne Marie Schubert, Coleman launched his campaign on Thursday, saying he was running on his track record as an “experienced bridge builder” who is committed to making Sacramento “safe for everyone.”

“We need police officers who understand the people they’re serving, prosecutors who search for the truth without bias and a system of accountability that doesn’t just seek to incarcerate but is focused on what we all want – the reduction of crime in our communities and people held accountable for unlawful behavior,” Coleman said.

Schubert, who’s vacating the position in order to run for California Attorney General, called Coleman a “uniter” who can bring people together to solve problems “equitably and fairly.”

“Paris Coleman will give 110 percent to uphold the law and protect our community,” Schubert said.

Coleman grew up in South Land Park in Sacramento. Before serving as Deputy District Attorney, he was also a former Alameda County prosecutor.

If elected he would become Sacramento's first Black district attorney.

