Sacramento County deputy shoots, misses after juvenile pulls out gun

The juvenile, who allegedly brandished a gun, surrendered to Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies after they shot at him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy shot at a juvenile after the underage suspect allegedly brandished a gun Thursday.

Deputies say they were searching for a suspect for a violent felony arrest warrant near Robert Frost Park at around 3 p.m. Deputies then found the suspect, which is when he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to Sergeant Rodney Grassmann, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials are not sure if the minor fired off a shot, but deputies believe that he was about to open fire on them. A deputy then shot at the juvenile and missed.

Deputies arrested the juvenile when he surrendered immediately after he was shot at. He, and another minor who also had a violent felony warrant, were arrested. Their identities have not yet been revealed. No one was hurt during the shooting.

Sheriff's officials did not say what the arrest warrants for either suspect were for.

