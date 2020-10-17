Sacramento State and Sacramento County answer questions about 2020 elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the elections right around the corner, some voters still have questions and there are still opportunities to get some answers.
Sacramento County and California State University, Sacramento, are hosting events to help voters better understand voting and the election process in the next couple of weeks.
The Sacramento County Office of Voter Registration and Elections is hosting one more question and answer session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Sacramento County's Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey-Kanelos will be answering questions on Zoom about the voting process. Attendees can email their questions ahead of the Zoom.
Sacramento State's Project for an Informed Electorate is hosting a panel on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. to help voters make sense of the election. In the discussion and question and answer session, attendees will get to learn about the accuracy of polls, presidential rhetoric, presidential campaign strategies, and political misinformation. Interested attendees can sign up for the event on Zoom.
If you still have questions about voting in this election, ABC10's Voter Access team and Answer team can help. Just text your questions to 916-321-3310.
