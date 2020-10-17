Sacramento State and Sacramento County answer questions about 2020 elections

In preparations for the election, California State University, Sacramento, and the Sacrament County Office of Voter Registration and Elections answer questions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the elections right around the corner, some voters still have questions and there are still opportunities to get some answers.

Sacramento County and California State University, Sacramento, are hosting events to help voters better understand voting and the election process in the next couple of weeks.

The Sacramento County Office of Voter Registration and Elections is hosting one more question and answer session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Sacramento County's Registrar of Voters Courtney Bailey-Kanelos will be answering questions on Zoom about the voting process. Attendees can email their questions ahead of the Zoom.

If you still have questions about voting in this election, ABC10's Voter Access team and Answer team can help. Just text your questions to 916-321-3310.

