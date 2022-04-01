The Sacramento County Fair is back, expecting bigger and better things

The county fair returns for the first time since 2019 to the Cal Expo fairgrounds from May 26 - 30.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Fair is returning after a two-year hiatus.

In a press release Friday, The Sacramento County Fair announced its return to the Cal Expo fairgrounds on May 26 through 30. The fair canceled events for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the theme of being bigger than years past, the fair will feature a new interactive exhibit that includes discovering and learning about different dinosaurs, birds, and reptiles. Other attractions include performances from Peppa Pig & George and PJ Masks, comedy shows with Alfred and Seymore, magicians, hypnotists, experiments, dogs from Extremedogs, petting zoos, and carnival games.

Of course, that fair food everyone loves and missed is back too, with everything ranging from dinosaur-sized turkey legs to deep-fried treats.

Bigger roars also lead to bigger smiles, for the Monster Truck lovers at least. On May 27th from 5 to 6 p.m., there will be various monster trucks and dirt bikes at the Malicious Marauders Monster Trucks event in the Lasher’s Elk Grove RAM Arena.

Last but not least, the animals! All animals will be on display during the County Fair. 4-H and Future Farmers of America hope for bigger accomplishments at the fair as they've prepared more than 2000 heads of livestock.