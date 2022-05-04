The Sacramento County Fair returns tomorrow, expecting bigger and better things

Don't have Memorial Day Weekend plans? The Sacramento County Fair's got you covered.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Fair is returning to Cal Expo Thursday after a two-year hiatus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair had to be canceled and was only allowed to conduct the livestock auction for their Future Farmers of America and 4-H members.

Now, it's back and bigger than ever.

"This is a time for us to stop and reflect, give thanks, and come together as a community," Graham Enos, spokesperson of the Sacramento County Fair, said.

This year, the fair will feature the return of the demolition derby, the infamous Stars and Stripes bull riding event, as well as a new interactive exhibit that includes discovering and learning about different dinosaurs, birds and reptiles.

Other attractions include guest performances, comedy shows, magicians, petting zoos, carnival games and the fair food everyone loves and misses, ranging from the dinosaur-sized turkey legs to deep-fried treats.

There will also be various monster trucks and dirt bikes at the Malicious Marauders Monster Trucks event in the Lasher’s Elk Grove RAM Arena.

Last but not least, all animals ranging from chickens to horses will be on display during the County Fair.

"This is an educational opportunity for students throughout the region to get a better handle on what it means to raise animals and grow food," Enos said. "It further reinforces Sacramento's mission to be a Farm-to-Fork leader in both the region and the country"

General admission is $12 and kids under 12 are always free. On Monday, military personnel can show a valid military ID and get in for free as well.

For more information as well as tickets, go to their website at www.SacFair.com.