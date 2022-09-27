Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours

Sacramento police are investigating four homicides at the Woodbridge Apartments, near Strawberry Manor and in the Oak Park neighborhood.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

"They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring, as well as our detectives working countless hours away from their families to solve these crimes that keep happening," said Sgt. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department.

Eaton said police have not ruled out gang affiliation in the homicide investigations.

2 dead: Woodbridge Apartments in Natomas

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after two people died in a car at the Woodbridge Apartments in South Natomas. Sgt. Zach Eaton said one of the people who died was a teenager.

1 dead: Shooting in Sacramento near Strawberry Manor

One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in Sacramento. Sacramento police said the shooting began on Eleanor Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday. Police crime scene investigators were at different locations on Elm Street and Waynesburg Avenue. It is unclear exactly how the events unfolded.

1 dead: Shooting in Oak Park neighborhood

Sacramento police said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue.

The four homicides are under investigation.

