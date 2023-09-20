x
Sacramento

No injuries reported in Sacramento County house fire

The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic, according to the fire district.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Crews knocked down a house fire in Sacramento County Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire was at a house on Kirkton Court. It started in the garage and spread to the attic, according to the fire district.

All the occupants in the house got out and no injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation.

