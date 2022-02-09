House fire under investigation in Sacramento County

On Friday morning, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Friday morning in Sacramento County.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport. The fire was knocked down and all three people in the house made it out. Two people were medically evaluated and released.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the fire and residents have been able to return to their homes. The fire is under investigation.

Metro Fire crews are working a house fire on Sunrise Pines Dr. All occupants are out, crews are assessing 2 patients. pic.twitter.com/vbMOSFkiLU — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 2, 2022

STAY INFORMED WITH ABC10:

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Watch more on ABC10