Sacramento

House fire under investigation in Sacramento County

On Friday morning, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Friday morning in Sacramento County.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Sunrise Pines Drive, near Mather Airport. The fire was knocked down and all three people in the house made it out. Two people were medically evaluated and released.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the fire and residents have been able to return to their homes. The fire is under investigation. 

