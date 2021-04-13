Sacramento County to automatically switch Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments to Pfizer

The change comes amid a report that six women developed rare and severe blood clots after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“If you have been confirmed for an appointment using Johnson and Johnson, your appointment has been automatically switched to use Pfizer instead," a Sacramento County spokesperson said in a press release. "No action is necessary on your part.”

The pause comes just days before all California counties can open up vaccine eligibility to people aged 16 and over.

The change will occur at several county clinics including the Tuesday clinic at Luther Burbank High School, though the county said the Moderna vaccine may be provided at this clinic in addition to the Pfizer vaccine. People do have the option to cancel their appointment if they do not want to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in lieu of the single-shot J&J vaccine.

Due to the low supply of doses, walk-in appointments will not be available at any Sacramento County clinics on Tuesday. It is not known at this time if that will be the case for the rest of the week.

Other counties are still determining the best course of action after the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration recommended putting a 'pause' on J&J vaccine doses. Spokesperson for Yolo County Jenny Tan told ABC10, "we have not had any impact from our J&J doses at our COVID clinics." She followed that the county will discuss further following the state's directions.

The CDC and FDA made the recommendation after looking at data that showed six women in the U.S. had developed a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) following a J&J vaccination. All six cases were found in women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred roughly 6 to 13 days after receiving the Janssen vaccine. In a media briefing, the CDC and FDA said one women died and another is in critical condition.

Nearly 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine have already been administered in the U.S. Sacramento County said it will continue to monitor and follow recommendations from the CDC and FDA, and will review any J&J vaccine clinics scheduled for this week.

