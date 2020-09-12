Sacramento County health director discuss possible enforcement for health order violations

A Sacramento County health official said he has a plan to enforce health orders after a controversial proposal to fine businesses and residents were withdrawn

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As Sacramento County faces more restrictions due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, local leaders are discussing how they could force people to follow health orders.

There was an outcry at the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday where public officials decided to pull a proposal to fine businesses and residents for violating health orders.

Sacramento County Health Director Peter Beilenson said he plans to focus on large private gathering instead of businesses and bring it back for a vote in the coming weeks.

"One of the ways that we are looking at enforcing [health orders] is having it referred to us by the police," Beilenson said. "The public health department goes in with police backup, if necessary, to the gathering."

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn took questions from teens with the group "Impact Sacramento" as more videos of people not following health guidance pop up.

"Are arrests being made in any cases?" A teenage panelist asked Hahn.

Footage of an underground party in Sacramento on Saturday night appeared on Snapchat's public Snap Map.

Sacramento Police released a statement that they notified California's Alcoholic Beverage Control and Sacramento Code Enforcement officers to investigate the area off Fruitride Road for a possible health order violation.

Hahn said this is how he prefers law enforcement to deal with possible health order violations.

"To me, this is a better way to handle a business doing something wrong," Hahn said. "Handle it through their business procedures instead of putting them in the criminal justice system."

Beilenson said no one was wearing masks at the party on Saturday.

"They were like a mosh pit," Beilenson said. "They were drinking and they were not social distancing. If we had been informed of that, we would have gone to shut that down."

