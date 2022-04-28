Sacramento County man charged with luring scores of children into making porn online

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, faces 32 counts of "lewd and lascivious acts" with minors under 14 for allegedly luring children into making porn

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County man has been charged with grooming dozens of children and luring them into making pornography.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, has been charged with 32 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Davis is suspected of portraying himself as an 11-year-old girl named "Lizzy" online and speaking with children in an effort to groom them. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has identified 80 child victims across the United States and an additional 15-20 victims internationally.

"What's particularly heinous about this is that this grooming led up to our suspect asking these children to perform sexual acts on their siblings, other relatives and other kids that they know and film it and then send that video to our suspect," Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told ABC10 at the time of Davis' arrest.

This kind of crime can have impacts on a victim's family for generations, said clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Andrew Mendonsa.

"When something like this happens you really disrupt the development of a child, the development of their ability to trust. To see the world as a place where they can succeed," Dr. Mendonsa said.

Editor's Note: ABC10 has read the charging documents and has chosen not to share them as the they describe the crimes in graphic and disturbing detail.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10