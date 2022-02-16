Sacramento County follows state, ends mask mandate

Sacramento County Health will continue to assess COVID-19's impact and may reissue a mask order, according to the statement.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County is no longer requiring people to wear face coverings indoors in select situations.

The county is also no longer requiring all public meetings to be held remotely.

People still need to follow California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance and requirements in regards to masks in public transit, indoors in K12 schools and childcare, emergency shelters and cooling/heating centers, healthcare settings, State and local correctional facilities and detention centers, homeless shelters, long-term care settings and adult and senior care facilities.

Sacramento County Health will continue to assess COVID-19's impact and may reissue a mask order, according to the statement.

Sacramento Public Health is still recommending people wear masks in public settings.

For a list of vaccination clinics, people can visit the Sacramento County Public Health Vaccination website, call 2-1-1 or visit MyTurn.ca.gov. Homebound residents can contact 2-1-1 to request in-home vaccination services.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9