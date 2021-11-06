'We lost everything' | Fire recovery underway at Sacramento County RV park

The Local Assistance Center is open from Saturday, Nov. 6 through Nov. 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m to help with the rebuilding process.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Non-profit groups and various agencies are providing assistance to Brannan Island residents who lost homes in a fast-moving Oct. 11 fire at the Rancho Marina mobile home and RV park.

The Local Assistance Center (LAC), open Saturday, Nov. 6 through Nov. 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., brings together federal, state, and local resources and assistance with applications to aid in the rebuilding process.

James Bradford and Jazznique Harris walked away from the LAC carrying supplies from the Red Cross and information on aid to help them rebuild after the fire claimed their RV and vehicle. They were among dozens of families who lost a home.

"We lost everything," said Bradford, who works at a local marina. "We have a pile of ash."

The federal Small Business Administration was also on hand, offering information on federal assistance loans.

"The disaster assistance from SBA, in this case, includes $200,000 for homeowners for physical damage, separately $40,000 for personal property," said SBA public information officer Burl Kelton.

Bradford and Harris said they have a new RV, putting them on the road to recovery.

"Once we get back to our spot, we'll be happy," Bradford said.

Others will need more time, and assistance, recovering from the fire.

