SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento County health officials have identified a total of 10 possible cases of moneybox in the county since May, according to the county's tracker.

Two more cases were reported in the county Tuesday.

The 8th possible case of monkeypox in the county was reported on June 21, and the first possible case of monkeypox was identified on May 24.

"Overall 100 cases have been reported in California, including in Sacramento County," according to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health.

Health officials said in a previous press release that despite the new cases, transmission rates and risk to the general public remain low.

According to Sacramento County Public Health, monkeypox, a flu-like virus in the same family as smallpox, is rarely found in the U.S.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, the first human case of monkeypox was discovered in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus has since been tracked on several continents and transmission rates are continuously being investigated by the CDC.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.

