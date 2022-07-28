Sacramento County now has 34 possible cases of monkeypox

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — In Sacramento County, there are now 34 cases of confirmed and possible cases of monkeypox.

As of July 26, the state of California was reporting 646 probable and confirmed monkeypox cases statewide.

Symptoms of monkeypox include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a widespread rash across the face and body. Infections typically last between two and four weeks and only one in every 100 cases are fatal, generally only seriously affecting those that are immunocompromised.

How is monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox is spread mostly through close or intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox, according to the CDC.

Should I get a monkeypox vaccine?

The monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, is available for people who are at a higher risk of contracting monkeypox and meet at least one criteria. Some of the criteria include having tested positive for an STI in the past three weeks, having two or more sexual partners in the past three weeks, and others.

Sacramento County Public Health occasionally gets doses of the vaccine. To date, public health has received a total of 2,620 doses of Jynneos. The next allocation is for 578 doses.

Monkeypox Vaccine Clinics:

Additional clinics will be scheduled as the vaccine supply increases.

Pucci's Pharmacy: 3257 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, 95816 is by appointment only

More information about monkeypox can be found on the CDC website.

