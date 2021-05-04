Sacramento County appoints new Director of Health Services

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Chevon Kothari on Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County appointed a new Director of Health Services on Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Chevon Kothari on Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Kothari has been the Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Social Services since July 2020. Before that, she worked for six years in Mariposa County as Director of the Health and Human Services Agency.

Kothari will take over the Director of Health Services in Sacramento over four months after Dr. Peter Beilenson left the role.

Dr. Beilenson left the role of Public Health Director in December 2020 due to a family emergency and moved to Baltimore to be closer to them. Jim Hunt took over as interim health director on December 22 after he left.

Kothari will start in the role of Director of Health Services on May 9.

