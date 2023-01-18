Sacramento County opens Disaster Recovery Center with FEMA in Galt

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials announced Wednesday the opening of its "one-stop shop" for resources for residents and businesses hurt by the recent Northern California storms.
The disaster recovery center at Chabolla Community Center on 600 Chabolla Ave. in Galt launched in partnership with FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services.
Resources available at the center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. include:
- FEMA individual recovery assistance
- California Department of Insurance
- DMV
- Public Health
- County Economic Development
- Behavioral Health Services linkage
People who suffered losses from the storms should contact their insurance companies first, said county officials.
For losses not covered by insurance, residents can register for disaster assistance in four ways:
- Online through disasterassistance.gov
- Using the FEMA App
- Calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY), or
- Visiting the Local Assistance Center
Property owners and businesses in the county are still encouraged to report storm-related damage to their insurance providers and fill out the Sacramento County Disaster Damage Report for inspection assessments of properties.