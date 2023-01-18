x
Sacramento

Sacramento County opens Disaster Recovery Center with FEMA in Galt

Starting Wednesday, Sacramento County residents and businesses can head to the Local Assistance Center (LAC) at the Chabolla Community Center in Galt.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials announced Wednesday the opening of its "one-stop shop" for resources for residents and businesses hurt by the recent Northern California storms.

The disaster recovery center at Chabolla Community Center on 600 Chabolla Ave. in Galt launched in partnership with FEMA and the California Office of Emergency Services.

Resources available at the center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. include:

  • FEMA individual recovery assistance
  • California Department of Insurance
  • DMV
  • Public Health
  • County Economic Development
  • Behavioral Health Services linkage

People who suffered losses from the storms should contact their insurance companies first, said county officials.

For losses not covered by insurance, residents can register for disaster assistance in four ways:

Property owners and businesses in the county are still encouraged to report storm-related damage to their insurance providers and fill out the Sacramento County Disaster Damage Report for inspection assessments of properties.

WATCH MORE: California Storm Coverage | 20 Valley Springs homes 'red-taped' after storms

