Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain

Sacramento County residents experiencing homelessness will have the chance to secure a motel room to shelter from extreme weather between Monday and Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region.

According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say are particularly vulnerable and unlikely to engage in other programs.

About 75 to 100 motel rooms will be available through motels partnering with the county.

Residents will be able to bring partners, pets and other limited possessions with them during their stay.

Motel stays are subject to extension according to daily assessments of the long-term weather.

For more information on the Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program, you can reach the Sacramento Department of Human Assistance between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at (916) 874-3100 or (209) 744-0499.