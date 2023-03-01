All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm

Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week.

Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.

The American River Multi-Use and Dry Creek Parkway trails will also be closed. Officials are urging bicycle commuters to find alternate routes.

The closing is expected to last through Thursday, Jan. 5, with the potential to extend into Friday, Jan. 6, depending on weather and park conditions.

Officials are alerting people in the affected areas about potential hazards of fallen trees.

Localized flooding is another hazard expected with the next storm system.

This comes after Stockton closed all city parks for similar reasoning.