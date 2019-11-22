Sacramento County pauses 72-hour eviction of unhoused people living near Discovery Park

Residents were notified Thursday that they would need to collect their things and leave the area by Monday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Hours after announcing unhoused people living near Discovery Park had 72 hours to vacate, Sacramento County has rescinded that order.

Earlier Friday, Janna Haynes from Sacramento County told ABC10 people camping at Bannon Island and Steelhead Creek near Discovery Park had until June 7 to leave the area due to immediate danger for a potential fire hazard where people are camping.

Sacramento Fire crews told the county that they would not be able to get their vehicles and equipment to these areas if a fire broke out, according to Haynes.

Residents were notified Thursday that they would need to collect their things and leave the area by Monday.

A day later, the Sacramento County Regional Parks Department rescinded that order, with the approval from the Sacramento City Fire chief.

"We are delaying the notice to allow more time for the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance, working with City of Sacramento staff, to continue its work with the encampment residents to offer connections to immediate food access, CalFresh, MediCal and assessments for shelter entry or motel vouchers and relocation assistance," explained Haynes.

