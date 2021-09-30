Sacramento County's public health officer gives idea when mask mandate could be lifted

Sacramento County could see fewer indoor restrictions if cases continue downward.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento's public health officials met with media to discuss COVID-19 cases in the county, and how the area may be moving closer to lesser restrictions.

"We're continuing a downward trend," Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said during the meeting.

Despite the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County, Kasirye did not give a date on when to expect the surrounding counties to do away with indoor mask mandates. She noted that when Sacramento County reaches a seven-day average of 5 cases per 100,000 people, then the mask mandate could be lifted. Currently, the county is at 17 cases per 100,000 people.

According to Thursday's briefing, Sacramento is seeing nearly 300 daily COVID-19 cases, seven deaths have been reported daily, 279 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 76 people are in the intensive care unit. Five pediatric deaths have been reported throughout the pandemic.

Colusa County's public health officer on Tuesday rescinded an order that allowed county residents to remove their masks Friday, Sept. 30.

