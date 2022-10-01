Sacramento County puts $500K in unspent funding toward increasing rental assistance

With almost half-a-million in unspent Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention grants, county supervisors approved funds for the 2021-22 Flexible Housing Pool.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved $499,778 of unspent homeless assistance grants to go toward the county's rental assistance programs.

Left over from California's Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grant Program, the almost half-a-million dollars in funds are set to increase the county's Flexible Housing Pool for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The Flexible Housing Pool was created in 2019 to make rental assistance and housing placement services available for financially vulnerable, and unhoused county residents.

“This approach allows (the Department of Human Assistance) to develop a pool of qualified providers and enter into contract as funding, programs and strategies are identified by the Board to address homelessness in the community," Julie Field, Homeless Services Division Manager, Department of Human Assistance, said. “A nimble and responsive contracting process with well-vetted providers will allow (us) to move an approved strategy to its implementation phase in weeks versus months.”

Fields also said they recently began soliciting case management and housing services to support the Flexible Housing Pool model.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9