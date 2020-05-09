Sacramento County Regional Parks urges safety over Labor Day weekend

It’s going to be an absolute scorcher this Labor day weekend and crowds are expected at parks across Northern California.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with Sacramento County Regional Parks are urging caution as families consider Labor Day weekend plans.

“Have fun stay safe this labor day weekend,” county park officials say.

While the smoke from nearby wildfires, concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and high temperatures may lead to lower than normal crowd sizes, Sacramento County park ranger Sgt. Randy Bickel says it will still be a busy weekend. Parks are reminding everyone of the following safety practices:

Practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Visitors are urged to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Everyone should maintain six feet from groups outside your household, frequently wash hands, and cover coughs and sneezes with cloth items.

Water safety:

Adults are all encouraged to wear a life vest. There are free life vest stations located throughout the parks. Children under 13 years old must wear a life vest before accessing public waters in Sacramento County.

No alcohol:

Alcohol is not permitted between September 5 and September 7 at all Sacramento County Regional Parks. The ban is in efforts to prevent deadly incidents at local parks during the holiday weekend.

Help prevent wildfires:

No fireworks are allowed in Sacramento County Parks, smoking is allowed in certain areas, and open flames are not allowed.

You’ll also want to be mindful of increased vehicle fees due to the holiday. Single vehicles will cost $8 and $13 for oversized vehicles or those towing watercraft. The increases do not affect annual pass holders.

