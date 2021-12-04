Sacramento County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to at least 7 people, deputies say

Garett Lamar Wallace, 31, was arrested by deputies on a felony no bail warrant after an extensive investigation into him allegedly exposing himself to people.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in an investigation into a Sacramento County man who allegedly exposed himself to a number of people.

Deputies said in a Facebook post Saturday that Garett Lamar Wallace, 31, was arrested Friday by deputies on a felony no bail warrant. Deputies said in the post he is a registered sex offender. Law enforcement said he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on six felony and misdemeanor charges.

Law enforcement said the charges are from, "a series of separate and disturbing incidents involving public masturbation and ejaculation." A date or time range wasn't specified to determine when the incidents took place.

Deputies said at least seven victims have been identified ranging in ages between 12-48-years-old.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, the suspect’s booking photo is being withheld," deputies said in the post.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are urged to contact Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sexual Assaults Office at (916) 874-3918 or email: SEAB@sacsheriff.com.

NEWS RELEASE: REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED FOR SERIAL INDECENT EXPOSURE On December 3, 2021, Sacramento County... Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, December 4, 2021

Read more ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9