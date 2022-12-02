Sacramento County sexual assault suspect caught fleeing to Mexico, arrested

County Sheriff's officials say a 1996 sexual assault cold case now has a suspect, Chase Jason Weston, and he was arrested trying to catch a flight to Mexico.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An almost 30-year-old cold case surrounding a sexual assault in northern Sacramento County now has a suspect, according to the county sheriff's office.

Chase Jason Weston, also known as Jason David Long, was arrested as he attempted to board a flight from Texas to Mexico on May 10.

It wasn't until Sacramento County Sheriff's officials say they recently requested evidence from the case be re-examined with new technology that Weston was identified as a suspect.

While they now have a suspect in custody, the investigation is still active and ongoing.

