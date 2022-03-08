Sacramento County Sheriff candidate stopped at airport with loaded gun in carry-on

As he went through airport security to board a flight to Las Vegas on Thursday, California Assemblymember Jim Cooper was found by TSA to have a loaded gun in a bag.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California State Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, was found by Sacramento International Airport security to have a semi-automatic handgun tucked away in his carry-on bag while trying to board a flight, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The former sheriff's deputy and candidate for Sacramento County Sheriff had his loaded firearm flagged by TSA when his travel bag was spotted in a X-ray machine on Thursday.

Copies of a sheriff's office incident report obtained by ABC10 detailing the encounter showed Cooper's firearm was in a large black purse, secured in a light brown leather holster. A records check on Cooper's firearm showed he was the registered owner, and the author of the incident report offered to store his weapon and ammo, "being that Cooper was retired law enforcement and active Reserve."

According to the TSA, the penalty for being found with firearms and loaded firearms in checked baggage is between a $1,390 to $2,780 fine, and a criminal referral.

It is unclear if Cooper had authorization to carry a loaded firearm in his carry-on bag.

