Sacramento County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death

When deputies announced food was being served to inmates in the booking area of the jail. The man did not move or respond.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive and died Wednesday.

According to a news release, a 35-year-old man was taken into custody earlier in the day by California Highway Patrol. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple charges including felony assault and possession of a firearm.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies announced food was being served to inmates in the booking area of the jail. The man did not move or respond and deputies found he was unresponsive. When fire crews arrived, they declared the man dead.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of death and said the coroner’s office will release the identity when the family is notified.

Watch more on ABC10