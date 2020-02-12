Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones tests positive for coronavirus

Sheriff Scott Jones reportedly received the results following a workplace exposure.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said in a press release.

Sheriff Jones was reportedly exposed to another employee who also tested positive. Jones began experiencing symptoms late last week and immediately tested for the virus. He then received the positive results on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

"The Sheriff is only one of dozens of Sacramento Sheriff's Office employees who, despite rigorous institutional safety practices and following all recommended personal safety protocols, have contracted the virus while performing their essential duties protecting and serving their community or, as in the Sheriff’s case, supporting and interacting with those dedicated women and men," the sheriff's office said in the press release.

Jones' symptoms appeared on Friday and were mild. They included a fever, congestion, light-headedness and a headache. After starting to feel better on Sunday, he has almost no remaining symptoms as of Wednesday. He is currently quarantining with his family while his entire household is tested.

The positive test results of another public official in Sacramento comes as Sacramento County reported 1,115 new cases added to its total number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Though in Sheriff Jones' case, the positive coronavirus result is due to workplace exposure, Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said other new cases in Sacramento are likely related to holiday gatherings, and the number is starting to grow.

"We are also hearing from people who gathered together over Thanksgiving, and they are telling us that multiple members of the family are coming up with positive tests," Dr. Kasirye said. "We are seeing the surge from the Thanksgiving gatherings."

