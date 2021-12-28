Man surrenders after briefly barricading himself Sacramento County apartments

Sacramento Sheriff deputies say the standoff was at the Vivleo Apartments off La Rivera and Folsom Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man has surrendered after he barricaded himself alone in an apartment unit at the Vivleo Apartments off La Rivera and Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, said the man had no weapons and negotiators spoke with him.

News of incident hit social media just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The man surrendered around an hour later.

