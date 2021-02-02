Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Gibson's funeral, procession | Need to Know

Deputy Adam Gibson was shot and killed in a shootout at Cal Expo, following a chase of a suspect on Jan. 18.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Preparations are in place for the funeral service and procession of slain Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Gibson.

Gibson, 31, was killed after a chase that led to a shootout near Cal Expo on the night of Jan. 18. Gibson was a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office and leaves behind a wife and 9-month-old child.

The memorial service will be held at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services will not be open to the public, unlike law enforcement funerals in the past. The limited attendance is reserved for law enforcement only.

Because the public cannot show up to the memorial service, the sheriff's office created a special email address for the community to share condolences, thoughts, pictures, and stories.

To share your messages for Gibson, email RememberingAdam@sacsheriff.com

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to show their support during the procession by lining the sidewalks of the procession route. The procession will start after the memorial service ends, which will be around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The procession route for Deputy Adam Gibson:

Who was Adam Gibson

Adam Gibson was 31 years old and served with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office for six years. He leaves behind a wife and 9-month-old child.

Gibson also served two tours in Afghanistan as a member of the United States Marine Corps. He joined the department in 2014 and had a role in corrections, patrol, and most recently as a canine handler. Gibson even earned a bronze star for bravery from the sheriff's office in 2018 after helping save a man's life on Highway 99 and Elk Grove Boulevard.

Sacramento Law Enforcement Chaplain Mindi Russel was with Gibson while he trained at the police academy.

“I have worked in law enforcement for over 30 years and I have met tremendous, tremendous people, and Adam was one of those tremendous people,” Russell said. “Everybody liked Adam, he was a nice man. He was a God faith man and he was a good man.”

He is being remembered as a “good man,” by those who served with him.

“He made a huge difference to this department, but more importantly, he’s a husband and a father and a brother to many people who he was immensely important to. So I don’t think that can be understated," Sgt. Rod Grassman, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said.

If you want to show support for the deputy and his family, you can send letters to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office or even your local law enforcement agency just as a thank you, Russell said.

“It means something, it actually does,” Russell said. “Kindness can never be out paid.”

A memorial fund has been created in honor of Gibson. Click HERE if you'd like to make a donation.