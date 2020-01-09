Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy injured in car accident

Another driver was ejected from his car and is currently in the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy and another man were injured Tuesday morning after a car accident, officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m., the sheriff's deputy was heading towards a call when he collided with another car near the intersection of Howe Avenue and Alta Arden Expressway. The driver of the Hyundai, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a nearby parking lot.

Both drivers are currently being treated at UC Davis Medical Center for their injuries.

Shortly after the crash, Ryan Hunt, an emergency room doctor at a nearby Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, attended to both men at the scene of the crash.

