Sacramento County Sheriff's Office accidentally releases inmate, later recaptured

A 28-year-old inmate from the Sacramento County Main Jail was accidentally released on Wednesday but was brought back to custody on Thursday.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A "human error" is being blamed for Sacramento County jail staff's accidental release of a 28-year-old inmate, officials said Thursday.

The inmate was awaiting court at the Main Jail on charges of unemployment fraud. He was initially convicted in San Joaquin County on May 14, 2013 after being sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for carjacking and robbery related to gang activity.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the inmate allegedly committed unemployment fraud while incarcerated.

Sheriff's office personnel took the man from Tehachapi State Prison on Wednesday to be booked into the Main Jail.

"We believe and are investigating that a human error on the day shift was made during the booking process that made it appear to the night shift (that he) was eligible for release," said Sgt. Rod Grassmann of the County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate awaiting court was released Wednesday night. He was found on Thursday in Stockton and was taken back into custody without incident.