Sacramento

Multiple downtown streets are blocked off as law enforcement investigate a 'suspicious vehicle' outside the Downtown Sacramento jail

One person has been detained by sheriff's deputies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious vehicle that parked in the main jail's garage. 

According to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann, an unauthorized driver pulled into the main jail's garage, which is located just off of I and 6th Streets, Saturday morning.

Law enforcement called the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) team out of an "abundance of caution" to inspect the vehicle. As of 11:30 a.m., the following streets are closed to the public:

  • I Street is blocked off from 5th to 7th Streets
  • H Street is blocked from 5th to 7th Streets
  • 6th Street is blocked from J to H Streets

Commuters and pedestrians should avoid the area. Click here for alternative routes.

One person has been detained by law enforcement, but details were not provided about that person's identity or any potential charges they may be facing. 

