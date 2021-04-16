Sacramento County Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk missing child

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help locating an at-risk missing child.
Giesselle Bracamontes, 11, is described as having "shoulder length black hair and brown eyes" and was last seen wearing a yellow tank top and black shorts.
The at-risk missing youth was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday, April 16, in the area of Jion Court and Zachary Way, which is just north of the Madison Avenue exit off of Highway 80.
Bracamontes is considered at-risk because of her age.
If you've seen her or know of her location, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 916-874-5111.
Watch more from ABC10
Mother of two kidnapped by estranged husband, Stanislaus County sheriff says