x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk missing child

Giesselle Bracamontes, 11, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday, April 16, in the area of Jion Court and Zachary Way in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help locating an at-risk missing child.

Giesselle Bracamontes, 11, is described as having "shoulder length black hair and brown eyes" and was last seen wearing a yellow tank top and black shorts.

The at-risk missing youth was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday, April 16, in the area of Jion Court and Zachary Way, which is just north of the Madison Avenue exit off of Highway 80.

Bracamontes is considered at-risk because of her age. 

If you've seen her or know of her location, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 916-874-5111.

Watch more from ABC10

Mother of two kidnapped by estranged husband, Stanislaus County sheriff says