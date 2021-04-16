Sacramento County Sheriff's Office searching for at-risk missing child

Giesselle Bracamontes, 11, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday, April 16, in the area of Jion Court and Zachary Way in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help locating an at-risk missing child.

Giesselle Bracamontes, 11, is described as having "shoulder length black hair and brown eyes" and was last seen wearing a yellow tank top and black shorts.

The at-risk missing youth was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday, April 16, in the area of Jion Court and Zachary Way, which is just north of the Madison Avenue exit off of Highway 80.

Bracamontes is considered at-risk because of her age.

If you've seen her or know of her location, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at 916-874-5111.

Plz RT! Missing Person 4600 Block Jion Ct, wearing yellow & white shirt, black shorts. If seen, call 911. #SSDAIR pic.twitter.com/LoNIKLShFG — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 16, 2021

