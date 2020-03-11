Sacramento County shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

Two men were shot and both were able to make it to a hospital, where one of the victims died.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in Sacramento county took the life of one man Monday evening, law enforcement says.

According to a Facebook post by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, there was a report of gunshots in the northern part of Sacramento County. Shortly after receiving the call, a man with a gunshot wound was reported at an area hospital.

The man was able to talk to deputies and tell them where the shooting happened, near the intersection of Hillsdale Boulevard and Greenholme Drive.

Later in the evening, a second man with gunshot wound at another hospital. The second victim died at the hospital.