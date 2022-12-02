Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

According to the sheriff's office, deputies recovered more than 60 shell casings and observed 20 plus bullet defects on the driver’s side of the victim's vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.

Hood is southwest of Elk Grove.

"The victim stated he was driving his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him and forced him to pull over," the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. "Once pulled over, the driver of the suspect vehicle began shooting at the victim who was seated in his Land Rover."

Law enforcement found the car had at least 20 "bullet defects on the driver’s side of the victim vehicle."

The victim was able to crawl out of the vehicle and escape into an open field.

"At the time of the incident, the victim could not provide investigators any suspect information," the sheriff's office said in the post. "No arrests have been made and there is no additional information at this time."

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.