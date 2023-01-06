Deadly 7 hours in Sacramento County: 2 dead, 1 wounded in 3 shootings

Here is a breakdown of each shooting and what we know so far.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A deadly seven hours for Sacramento County where two people were killed and one person was wounded in three overnight shootings.

Of the three shootings, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Amar Gandhi said they aren't connected.

"All three are completely independent of each other. None of the parties knew each other — completely unrelated," Gandhi said.

ABC10 asked Gandhi if it is unusual to have a violent night like this in Sacramento County.

"Yeah, I mean, but as the weather's warming up, plus kids are out of school, as things happen just in the neighborhoods — it's random, it's not a regular occurrence by any stretch but yeah these things do happen," Gandhi said.

Here is a breakdown of each shooting and what we know so far.

1st Shooting: Grant Union High

School senior killed

An 18-year-old Grant Union High School student died in a shooting hours before he was set to graduate, according to a Twin Rivers Unified School District board member. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Gandhi said three people were sitting in a parked car outside a North Highlands home when a man approached the passenger side of the car. He said the man shot a passenger. The people in the car left the area and drove to Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue near Del Paso Heights. There they flagged down a police officer. An 18-year-old passenger who was shot in the leg was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

2nd Shooting: Bystander wounded

A bystander is wounded after being struck in a shooting in Antelope Thursday. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Sacramento County. Gandhi said people in two cars were shooting at each other when a bystander was hit several times. The bystander was taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive, according to Gandhi. Their identity has not been released, but Gandhi described them as an adult man.

3rd Shooting: Man dead

A man is dead after a shooting in an apartment in Sacramento County Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 7000 block of Stockton Boulevard. According to Gandhi, two men who appeared to know each other got into an argument. The men shot each other. One man was shot in the chest and torso area and the other man was shot in the neck area. They were both taken to a hospital. The man who was shot in the chest and torso area died in the hospital, according to Gandhi.

