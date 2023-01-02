Sacramento County proclaims state of emergency for winter storms

The emergency was proclaimed because Sacramento County is affected by "a public calamity, flood or natural disasters."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County proclaimed a winter storm state of emergency, Saturday evening.

The emergency was proclaimed because Sacramento County is affected by "a public calamity, flood or natural disasters" when the Board of Supervisors was not in session.

The board will ratify the proclamation within a week during a special meeting.

County officials say the storm, mainly on Saturday, resulted in "significant transportation impacts, rising creek and river levels and flooding in Wilton."

Wilton residents were issued an evacuation that has since been turned into a shelter-in-place due to dangerous flooding.

The Sacramento County’s Office of Emergency Services is tasked with collecting damage estimates from county departments, cities within its jurisdiction and special districts.

The County Executive will return to the Board of Supervisors at least every sixty days with a recommendation to continue or terminate the local emergency.