Sacramento County supervisor called to resign after saying Trump supporters are 'dead to me'

The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff's Association called for the resignation of Supervisor Phil Serna for his comments toward Trump supporters.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna is being called on to resign after his comments on his personal Facebook page, saying that President Donald Trump supporters are "dead to him."

The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff's Association (SCDSA) released a statement calling for the resignation of Serna, saying that the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors should condemn Serna's "political hatred, discrimination, and intolerance."

SCDSA officials said Serna released the following statement on his Facebook page: "If you are a supporter of Donald Trump, you're dead to me... You don't matter. You are irrelevant. You are a traitor. I hope that's clear."

It appears that Serna has since deleted the Facebook post.

SCDSA officials said Serna's statement shows that he is unfit as an elected official because it reveals a bias that alienates a good portion of his constituency living in his district.

ABC10 reached out to Serna for a statement but haven't received one as of publication.

