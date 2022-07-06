Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approves tiny homes project on Florin Road

The "Safe Stay Community" is part of Sacramento County's efforts to fight homelessness through an equity-based approach.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved the county's plan to build 100 tiny homes on a vacant lot at Florin and Power Inn Roads.

The vote was split 3 to 2.

The "Safe Stay Community" is part of Sacramento County's continued efforts toward fighting homelessness through an equity-based approach. The site would be located at 8144 Florin Road and would help at least 125 people transition out of homelessness with up to 100 Pallet sleeping cabins.

"As this crisis grows in Sacramento, our response needs to be varied," said Emily Halcon, director of Homeless Initiatives, Sacramento County previously told ABC10. "The project is, specifically, based in a lower-income community. It's a community that has a disproportionate number of Black and Brown homeless people. We are going to serve those people in that community first."

County officials said guests for the "Safe Stay" communities will be brought in from the immediate neighborhood. The "Safe Stay" communities are described as temporarily shelter settings for the unhoused that offer critical services toward exiting to permanent housing. Each site has 24/7 security, case management services, on-site power, sanitation and food services.

“This is an important first step in implementing Safe Stay Communities throughout the County,” said District 2 Supervisor, Patrick Kennedy. “This project will ensure people experiencing homelessness in the area will be put in a stable environment and are connected to services to help get their lives in order. We are fully committed to making this and other Safe Stay Communities a success for our neighborhoods, business districts and our homeless neighbors.”

The county is currently providing emergency shelters and motel voucher programs to help larger families. But, more resources are needed to end the growing homelessness crisis.

"The ultimate solution to homelessness is more robust housing and supportive services," Halcon said. "Shelter plays a really critical component for people who are living unsheltered. The project is really seen as one part in a larger approach to the county working to create permanent exits out of homelessness."

The item was originally heard back on April 26, but the vote was delayed by six weeks for more community outreach and engagement.

Work on the site is expected to begin in the near future through the summer and possibly fall. Guests are expected to move in sometime in November if there are no delays.